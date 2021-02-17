Merzlikins will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus Nashville.

Merzlikins wasn't great in his last appearance Monday against the Hurricanes, surrendering two goals on just nine shots after replacing Joonas Korpisalo to start the third period of the eventual 7-3 loss. He'll try to bounce back and secure his third win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Predators team that's 1-5-0 on the road this year.