Merzlikins will protect the home net Sunday versus the Rangers, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Merzlikins has gone 2-2-0 in his past four starts, stopping 112 of 123 shots during that span. Over 32 games played this campaign. he has posted a 10-12-7 record with one shutout, a 3.33 GAA and a .900 save percentage. The Rangers rank ninth in the league with 3.34 goals per contest this season.
