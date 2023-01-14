Merzlikins will defend the road goal versus Detroit on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins is on a four-game losing streak, giving him a 4-11-0 record, with a 4.62 GAA and .865 save percentage. He played in 59 games last season but has lost his No. 1 status to Joonas Korpisalo this season. Merzlikins will face the Red Wings, who are averaging 3.10 goals per game, 20th best in the NHL.