Merzlikins will guard the home goal during Friday's game versus Ottawa, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.

Merzlikins wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against the Sharks, surrendering three goals on 28 shots en route to a 3-2 loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a home matchup with a Senators team that's averaging 2.77 goals per game on the road this year, 21st in the NHL.