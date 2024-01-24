Merzlikins allowed four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Merzlikins put in a solid first two periods, but the Oilers got to him three times in the third to run away with the game. With just two wins over his last seven outings, Merzlikins is not a reliable option in most fantasy formats. He's at an 8-10-6 record with a 3.29 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 26 starts. The Blue Jackets' road trip continues Thursday in Calgary, while Merzlikins figures to continue competing with Daniil Tarasov for playing time.