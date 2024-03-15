Merzlikins turned aside 35 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Looking to bounce back from an early hook Tuesday in Montreal, Merzlikins was sharp to begin the game and took a shutout into the third period. The Sens were able to tie it up before the final horn though, and the 29-year-old couldn't come up with stops on Tim Stutzle or Claude Giroux in the shootout. Merzlikins has given up more than three goals in a start only once since the All-Star break, but his 3.35 GAA and .900 save percentage over that stretch are far from ideal, especially in comparison to Daniil Tarasov's numbers (2.49 GAA, .928 save percentage in eight outings) during that same period. While Columbus still hasn't given up on Merzlikins and his contract would be tough to move in a trade over the offseason, at the moment, Tarasov appears to be the team's clear No. 1 netminder.