Merzlikins allowed three goals on 43 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Merzlikins kept the Hurricanes off the board for 50 minutes and not a second longer. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov had the goals to lift the Hurricanes to a victory on a late surge. Merzlikins has won his last two outings, but this will be a particularly difficult one to reconcile. He's now at 5-7-3 with a 3.11 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 16 appearances. The Blue Jackets are back at home Monday versus the Bruins, but Merzlikins will likely cede the crease to Spencer Martin for that contest after a heavy workload Sunday.