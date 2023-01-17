Merzlikins turned aside 30 of 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Merzlikins was beaten twice on 13 shots in the first period and once over another 13 shots in the second frame. He dropped to 5-12-0 with a 4.44 GAA and .869 save percentage in 19 games this season. The 28-year-old has surrendered 12 goals on 107 shots over his last three starts.