Merzlikins made 31 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

After the teams traded goals in the first period, Merzlikins became locked in a goaltending duel with Alex Nedeljkovic until the Columbus netminder was beaten by Dougie Hamilton in the final minute of OT. Merzlikins is only 1-1-2 over his last four starts despite giving up no more than two goals in any of them, and the hot streak has left him with a 2.75 GAA and .917 save percentage on the season.