Merzlikins turned aside 28 of 32 shots in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Friday.

Merzlikins allowed all four goals on 13 shots in the second period. With this setback, he's fallen to 8-9-6 with a 3.26 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 25 appearances in 2023-24. Merzlikins was playing for his second straight game after making 27 saves in a 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver on Monday. However, the Blue Jackets are likely to go back to Daniil Tarasov for Tuesday's road game against Edmonton after this poor showing from Merzlikins.