Merzlikins stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. As has been the case for Columbus goalies most of the season, Merzlikins got little help from the skaters in front of him, and the 28-year-old didn't have much chance on any of the three pucks that beat him. Merzlikins' brief two-game win streak came to an end as well, and since making his return from a lower-body injury earlier this month he has a rough .862 save percentage over five appearances.
