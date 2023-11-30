Merzlikins stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net. Merzlikins was engaged in a spirited goaltending duel with Sam Montembeault all evening, but the Columbus netminder had little chance on the winning tally as Joel Armia tipped home a blast from the point by Mike Matheson with a little under three minutes left in the third period. Merzlikins has seen a heavy workload to begin the season, both in terms of games played and the amount of rubber he's seen -- only Tampa Bay's Jonas Johansson has faced more shots so far than Elvis' 527. He's held up relatively well though, posting a .912 save percentage in November despite a lackluster 3.09 GAA and 3-6-1 record. Daniil Tarasov (knee) still lacks a clear timeline for his return and Spencer Martin is purely a stopgap in the No. 2 role, so Merzlikins should continue logging big minutes for the time being.