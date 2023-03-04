Merzlikins turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to Seattle.
The Kraken's final goal was scored into an empty net. Merzlikins has been nothing if not consistent over the last month-plus, and he's given up exactly three goals in a remarkable seven straight starts. Unfortunately, he plays for a team averaging just 2.58 goals a game, 30th in the league. With the roster cleared of competition at the trade deadline, Merzlikins should be the Blue jackets' unquestioned No. 1 netminder down the stretch, although that role may not translate into many wins.
