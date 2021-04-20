Merzlikins stopped 35 of 38 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
Florida's final goal was scored into an empty net. Merzlikins has lost his last six starts but the Jackets have only scored 14 goals in those games, giving him little margin for error. On the season, the 27-year-old has a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage.
