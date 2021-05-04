Merzlikins made 34 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.

The 27-year-old was perfect in the first and third periods, but it was the other 20-plus minutes that were the problem. Merzlikins hasn't lost in regulation in his last four starts but only has a 1-0-3 record over that stretch, and on the season he carries a 2.80 GAA and .916 save percentage.