Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Falls to Rangers
Merzlikins made 25 saves in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.
New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Merzlikins magic has faded a little, but he still came up with plenty of acrobatic stops to keep the Jackets in this one. The rookie goalie is 0-2-1 in his last three starts but only allowed two goals in each outing, and on the season he still boasts a dazzling 2.18 GAA and .930 save percentage.
