Merzlikins allowed five goals on 33 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Anaheim.

Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets carried a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. However, the Ducks would respond with three goals in the second period to tie the game before Merzlikins conceded another two in the third in a 5-2 loss. It's been a rough season for the 28-year-old netminder as he falls to 5-13-0 with a .868 save percentage and a 4.48 GAA. Merzlikins will likely slide back into a backup role with Joonas Korpisalo (personal) rejoining Columbus on Thursday.