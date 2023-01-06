Merzlikins allowed six goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Merzlikins carried a 1-0 lead after the first period but surrendered four goals in the second and another two in the third as the Blue Jackets fell 6-2. It was a tough night for Merzlikins in his first start since Dec. 13 after spending nearly two weeks on the COVID-19 list. The 28-year-old netminder falls to 4-9-0 with an unsightly .861 save percentage. Merzlikins will have to string together some better starts to reclaim the starting job from Joonas Korpisalo.