Merzlikins turned aside 41 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota.

He took a shutout into the third period with some big stops, but Merzlikins couldn't stop Kirill Kaprizov from seizing control of the game down the stretch. The 41 saves were Merzlikins' most since he kicked out 46 against the Devils on Oct. 30, and he's given up exactly three goals in five straight starts -- a marked improvement on his early-season performances, given that he still sports a 4.14 GAA and .876 save percentage.