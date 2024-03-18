Merzlikins allowed six goals on 27 shots in a 6-1 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

It was a tough night for Merzlikins as he allowed six goals, including four in the second period, en route to a third consecutive loss. The 29-year-old netminder had been on a decent run coming into Sunday's contest, going 2-2-1 with a .920 save percentage in his previous five starts, though he's still found himself splitting starting duties with Daniil Tarasov. Overall, Merzlikins is 12-15-8 this season with a .900 save percentage and 3.33 GAA. The Blue Jackets are back in action Tuesday on the road in Detroit.