Merzlikins allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Merzlikins gave up all three goals in the first period, and the Blue Jackets couldn't cover the damage. He's now 3-6-1 with 30 goals allowed in his last 10 games. The Latvian netminder dropped to 25-21-6 with a 3.32 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 54 appearances. He'll likely get the start Friday at home versus the Senators.