Merzlikins is feeling better after missing Monday's 4-0 loss to Detroit due to an illness, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

With Jet Greaves, who served as Spencer Martin's backup against the Red Wings, reassigned to the minors Tuesday, it appears Merzlikins is on track to be available for Friday's clash with Calgary. Merzlikins has been sharp early on this season, having maintained an impressive 1.84 GAA and .950 save percentage through his first two appearances of the year.