Merzlikins made 25 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 28-year-old netminder didn't make things easy on himself, as per usual -- he took a shutout, and a 4-0 lead, into the third period before the wheels nearly came off after Detroit's first tally came on an own goal by Mathieu Olivier -- but Merzlikins still came away with his first win in over a month, and his fifth of the season. He's beginning to show flashes of his old form, and if he sees consistent work while Joonas Korpisalo (personal) is away from the team, Merzlikins might just climb his way back into fantasy relevance again. He's got a long way to go, though, and through four starts in January, Merzlikins has coughed up 16 goals on 130 shots (.877 save percentage).