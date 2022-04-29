Merzlikins made 25 saves in a 5-2 win over the Lightning on Thursday.

He was beaten by Nikita Kucherov on a second-period power play and Corey Perry late in the third when the Bolts pulled their goalie. Merzlikins is finishing the season strong with wins over Tampa Bay and Edmonton in his two of this last three starts. His 3.26 GAA and .906 save percentage this season need some work, but Merzlikins is the team's top netminder and he'll be working to improve those ratios -- and build on a 26-22-7 record -- when camp opens in September.