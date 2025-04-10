Merzlikins was the first goalie off the ice during Thursday's morning skate, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports, indicating that he's expected to draw the home start against the Sabres.
Although head coach Dean Evason said after Thursday's morning skate that Merzlikins would "maybe" be the team's starting netminder against Buffalo, the fact that the 30-year-old was the first goaltender off the ice during the team's morning skate indicates that he'll presumably defend the home crease. Over five appearances this month, Merzlikins has gone 2-2-0 with a 4.10 GAA and .865 save percentage.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong game in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Get starting nod Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong performance in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Receives no help in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Buried by Avs•