Merzlikins made 29 saves in a 6-4 win over the Blues on Saturday.

He and opponent Joel Hofer played ping-pong in the third period, where the teams went back and forth for five goals in a span of 3:40. Merzlikins and the Jackets buckled a bit after that to let the Blues back in the game until Mathieu Oliver scored into the empty net with 1:01 left in the third. Merzlikins is 4-1-1 in his last six starts, but he's allowed 21 goals in that span including two, five-goal losses. Your format will dictate how you use him.