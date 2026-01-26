Merzlikins and the Blue Jackets won't play against the Kings on Monday since the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in the Columbus area.

Merzlikins was slated to draw the start at home Monday, but the game will be rescheduled for March 9. The next game on the Blue Jackets' schedule is a home matchup against the Flyers on Wednesday, but it's not yet clear who will start in net during that game.