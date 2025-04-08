Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Merzlikins has managed just one win in his last four appearances while posting a 4.67 GAA and .840 save percentage. The backstop's recent struggles have no doubt factored into the Jackets' fall from a wild-card spot. Still, as long as Columbus remains in the mix, Merzlikins figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong performance in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Receives no help in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Toronto•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Buried by Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Facing Avalanche•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Third straight win•