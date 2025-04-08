Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus the Senators on Tuesday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins has managed just one win in his last four appearances while posting a 4.67 GAA and .840 save percentage. The backstop's recent struggles have no doubt factored into the Jackets' fall from a wild-card spot. Still, as long as Columbus remains in the mix, Merzlikins figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload.