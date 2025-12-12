Merzlikins gave up three goals on five shots before being replaced by Jet Greaves late in the first period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Poor rebound control contributed to Ottawa's first tally of the night, but Merzlikins simply got beaten by good shots from Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle for the final two before being lifted by coach Dean Evason. Merzlikins wound up escaping the loss, but it was another ugly line in the box score for the veteran netminder, who's stumbled to a brutal 5.20 GAA and .837 save percentage over his last six outings.