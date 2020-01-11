Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets Golden Knights on Saturday
Merzlikins will start Saturday's road contest in Vegas, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
He lost Jan. 9, allowing three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks, but Merzlikins is 4-2-0 with a .220 GAA and .935 save percentage over his last six appearances. Vegas comes in with a 5-4-1 record in their last 10, including losses in its last two contests. Merzlikins has made nine appearances versus Western Conference teams, posting a 2-3-3 record in 2019-20.
