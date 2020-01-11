Merzlikins will start Saturday's road contest in Vegas, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

He lost Jan. 9, allowing three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Sharks, but Merzlikins is 4-2-0 with a .220 GAA and .935 save percentage over his last six appearances. Vegas comes in with a 5-4-1 record in their last 10, including losses in its last two contests. Merzlikins has made nine appearances versus Western Conference teams, posting a 2-3-3 record in 2019-20.