Merzlikins made 34 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.
After going seven starts without a win, Merzlikins has rebounded with a 2-1-0 record over the past three. Columbus' offense bailed him out in this one, but Merzlikins allowed four goals for the fifth time in his last nine outings. Given the Blue Jackets' recent defensive struggles, deploying Merzlikins in fantasy will continue to be a dicey proposition for the remainder of the season.
