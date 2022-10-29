Merzlikins stopped 25 of 29 shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov to begin the third period of Friday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

While Linus Ullmark was standing on his head in the opposite crease, Merzlikins was having a lot more trouble, and after he let in a couple iffy goals in the second period he got replaced. That turned the tables from Tuesday's game, when Tarasov got the start and had to be replaced by Merzlikins. The whole Columbus team is struggling right now from the goalies on out, but Elvis has had an especially tough time, posting a 4.31 GAA and .863 save percentage through six appearances.