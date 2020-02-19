Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets late hook in Philly
Merzlikins stopped eight of 12 shots before being replaced by Matiss Kivlenieks early in the third period during Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.
It simply wasn't the netminder's night -- two pucks beat him within the first five minutes of the game on a couple of bad bounces and fluky plays, and the Jackets never seemed to recover. Merzlikins hadn't allowed more than three goals in an outings since Nov. 23, but this loss extends his winless streak to five games (0-3-2). On the season, Elvis still sports a 2.29 GAA and .924 save percentage.
