Merzlikins turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.
He turned in a strong effort, but the Jackets' offense was stuck in neutral during the matinee and didn't give Merzlikins much support. The 26-year-old has a mediocre 2.93 GAA and .912 save percentage on the season, but if Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) winds up missing significant time, Merzlikins will get an extended run as the starter for Columbus.
