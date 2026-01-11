Merzlikins turned aside 27 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche.

The Blue Jackets' skaters left their offense on the plane in Colorado, giving Merzlikins no margin for error. The 31-year-old netminder was making his first start since Dec. 20, and while he didn't allow any soft goals, this performance won't be enough to loosen Jet Greaves' hammerlock on the starting job for Columbus. On the season, Merzlikins is 6-7-1 in 15 outings with a rough 4.03 GAA and .877 save percentage.