Merzlikins stopped only one of four shots before being replaced by Daniil Tarasov early in the first period during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canadiens.

The Blue Jackets came out completely flat, and Merzlikins couldn't be faulted on any of the three pucks that beat him -- two came on deflections, and the third was scored on a Montreal power play. Nonetheless, the 29-year-old netminder got the hook less than six minutes into the game as coach Pascal Vincent tried to wake up his club. Merzlikins hadn't started a game since Mar. 2 prior to Tuesday as Columbus takes a longer look at Tarasov, and given the latter's perfect performance in relief, that workload split doesn't seem likely to change much. In eight outings since the All-Star break, Merzlikins is 3-4-0 with a 3.61 GAA and .892 save percentage.