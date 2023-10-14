Merzlikins will be between the home pipes versus the Rangers on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins looked sharp Thursday, stopping 33 of 35 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flyers. He really struggled last season, going 7-18-2 with a 4.23 GAA and .876 save percentage. He managed to play fairly well in his lone start last season against the Rangers, giving up three goals on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss.