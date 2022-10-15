Merzlikins will get the road crease Saturday as the Blue Jackets play the Blues, according to Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda.

It will be Merzlikins first start of the season as he was ill earlier in the week. Merzlikins was 27-23-7 last season with a 3.22 GAA and .907 save percentage. He has a tough matchup as this is the home opener for the Blues.