Merzlikins will be in the home crease Thursday against the Predators, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins picked up his first win of the season Tuesday as he turned aside 32 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver. Merzlikins is 1-1-0 with a 3.90 GAA and a .867 save percentage and will take on the Predators who are 2-2-1 this season.
