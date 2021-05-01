Merzlikins will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game versus the Hurricanes, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against Detroit, turning aside all 41 shots he faced en route to his seventh win and second shutout of the season. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a rough road matchup with a Carolina club that's 17-3-4 at home this year.