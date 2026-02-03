Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod against Devils
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Merzlikins has been forcing his way into a larger share of the workload in Columbus, featuring in five of the club's last eight contests. In those outings, the 31-year-old netminder has posted a 4-1-0 record and 2.49 GAA. With Merzlikins going Tuesday, the Jackets figure to deploy Jet Greaves in Wednesday's clash with the Blackhawks.
