Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road versus New Jersey on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins has been forcing his way into a larger share of the workload in Columbus, featuring in five of the club's last eight contests. In those outings, the 31-year-old netminder has posted a 4-1-0 record and 2.49 GAA. With Merzlikins going Tuesday, the Jackets figure to deploy Jet Greaves in Wednesday's clash with the Blackhawks.