Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod against Flyers
Merzlikins will be between the pipes on the road versus Philadelphia on Tuesday, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins is stuck in a four-game losing streak despite posting a 2.23 GAA and .914 save percentage in those outings. The netminder is in the unfortunate position of being backed up by an offense that is scoring a mere 2.58 goals per game (fourth fewest in the league). In his 12 wins this year, the 25-year-old has posted five shutouts and may have to go it alone against the Flyers as well.
