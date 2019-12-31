Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod against Panthers
Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.
Merzlikins will make his first start since Dec. 14 against Ottawa, a game in which he gave up two goals on eight shots before getting the hook. The Latvian should get plenty of work in the new year, as starter Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Early hook in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Can't catch break•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong effort in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Slated to start against Islanders•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.