Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home for Tuesday's matchup with Florida, Alison Lukan of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins will make his first start since Dec. 14 against Ottawa, a game in which he gave up two goals on eight shots before getting the hook. The Latvian should get plenty of work in the new year, as starter Joonas Korpisalo (knee) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.