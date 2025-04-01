Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus Nashville on Tuesday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Despite a 2-1-0 record, Merzlikins' numbers haven't been very good over that stretch, as he is sporting a 4.46 GAA and .864 save percentage in those three outings. With the Jackets still in the playoff hunt, Merzlikins should continue to see a heavy workload down the stretch -- though a back-to-back against Toronto and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, should open the door for Daniil Tarasov to get an opportunity.