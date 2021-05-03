Merzlikins will be between the pipes for Monday's home clash with Nashville, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Merzlikins will be making his fifth consecutive appearance in the crease despite having registered just one win in his previous 11 games. Over that stretch, the 27-year-old netminder is sporting a 2.80 GAA and .915 save percentage, not exactly terrible numbers considering the lack of wins. With Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) done for the year, Merzlikins figures to get the majority of the starts to close out what has no doubt been a disappointing season in Columbus.