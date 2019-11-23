Merzlikins will start in the road crease for Saturday's matchup against the Jets, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins will make his first start since Nov. 12 against the Canadiens, as starter Joonas Korpisalo has gone on a three-game win streak since then. The rookie is still seeking his first NHL victory, and he has an .894 overall save percentage thus far. The Jets, on the other hand, rank 25th in the league with 2.70 goals per game and 22nd with a 16.2 power-play percentage.