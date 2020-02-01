Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Sunday
Merzlikins will defend the road net in Sunday's game versus the Canadiens, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Blue Jackets will roll out Matiss Kivlenieks on Saturday against the Sabres, and Merzlikins will get the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. His last start was Jan. 22, but he was white-hot before the break, posting a 9-2-0 record and .951 save percentage with three shutouts.
