Merzlikins will be between the pipes at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Merzlikins will make consecutive appearances in the crease for the first time this season, having allowed three goals on 33 shots in a win over New Jersey on Monday. In 10 outings this year, the 31-year-old Latvian is sporting a 5-5-0 record, 3.50 GAA and .895 save percentage. Fantasy managers can expect Merrzlikins and Jet Greaves to split the upcoming back-to-back versus Florida and Washington on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.