Merzlikins will defend the home cage versus Vancouver on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Merzlikins will make a rare start as he has played only once since Dec. 22, a span of 11 games, as Jet Greaves has been the undisputed No. 1 goaltender in Columbus of late. Merzlikins is 6-7-1 this season with a 4.03 GAA and an .877 save percentage across 15 appearances. The Canucks are generating 2.63 goals per game, 27th in the NHL this season.