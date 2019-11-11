Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Merzlikins will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Montreal, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Merzlikins has struggled to start the year, as he is 0-1-2 with a 3.91 GAA in four appearances. The netminder's poor run of form saw him dropped to AHL Cleveland, where he played in two games and notched a .933 save percentage. Whether the 25-year-old was able to rediscover his game should become apparent Tuesday, though at this point, it appear Joonas Korpisalo has cemented himself as the No. 1 option.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Returns to big club•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Demoted to minors•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Burned by Blues•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Perfect in relief•
-
Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Strong effort in OT loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.