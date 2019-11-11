Merzlikins will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road clash with Montreal, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Merzlikins has struggled to start the year, as he is 0-1-2 with a 3.91 GAA in four appearances. The netminder's poor run of form saw him dropped to AHL Cleveland, where he played in two games and notched a .933 save percentage. Whether the 25-year-old was able to rediscover his game should become apparent Tuesday, though at this point, it appear Joonas Korpisalo has cemented himself as the No. 1 option.